Woman sentenced in Ashtabula County trio charged child rape

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Ashtabula County convicted of child rape charges was sentenced this week.

Cherise Griffith, 41, was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the rape of multiple children, according to Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

Griffiith was sentenced Wednesday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to four counts of child rape. All the victims in the case were under 10 years old.

“While iron bars will restrain evil and prevent further harm, my heart breaks for the young victims who have also been imposed a lifetime of potential harms and painful memories,” Yost said. “Child rapists rape no children in prison.”

One of Griffith’s co-defendants, Dannail Obhof, was convicted of four counts of rape and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on October 7.

A third co-defendant, Stewart Stacy, is accused of 12 counts of rape, four counts of gross sexual impositionmand two counts of endangering children.

The case was investigated by the Ashtabula Police Department and Conneaut Police Department.

