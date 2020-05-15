Woman sentenced for gross abuse of grandmother’s corpse in Dayton

Lauhon-Wheeler was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after storing her grandmother’s body in a Dayton basement and cashing social security checks.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Stacie D. Lauhon‐Wheeler, 46, of Huntington, West Virginia, was sentenced to 21 months in prison after being convicted of gross abuse of a corpse and grand theft.

The Dayton Police Department received information that a body was being stored in a freezer in a basement in a home on Virginia Avenue. The investigation revealed that the remains of Lauhon-Wheeler’s grandmother were being stored in a plastic tub in the basement of the home. Lauhon-Wheeler had briefly lived in the home before moving to West Virginia and had left the tub behind.

Additionally, Lauhon-Wheeler had cashed several of the dead woman’s social security checks, both in Ohio and in West Virginia.

On July 26, 2019, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Lauhon-Wheeler. Friday, Lauhon-Wheeler was found guilty of one count of Gross Abuse of Corpse and one count of Grand Theft.

Lauhon-Wheeler was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $27,000 to the Social Security Administration.