Woman says man yelled ‘White power’ to her after crash in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio (CNN) – A 26-year-old man is facing a host of charges for screaming racial slurs at a woman after a car crash in Ohio on Tuesday, police say.

Police say Johnathan Hydock yelled a racial slur and “white power” before leaving the scene of the crash in Alliance, and it was all caught on cell phone video.

In court, Hydock pleaded not guilty, sounding remorseful.

“I know I screwed up,” he said. “I just want my life back. I want my job back. I want to go back to work. I want to go see my daughter. I just want my life back.”

Jolean Dailey, the other driver, was not having any of it.

“He wanted his life back, but he was going to take my life. So like I was just like, he’s probably had a moment to think about things. I don’t know,” he said.

Hydock’s pretrial is set for next week. In the meantime, Daily said she will make sure not to let this incident affect how she views others.

“A lot of folks sent private messages like saying, ‘Please, you know, don’t hold them accountable for his, with his actions.’ But I’m not that type of person. You have to judge each person for themselves. Not in clusters,” she said.

Hydock faces charges of ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license as well as a traffic violation for the crash.