CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The woman charged in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer has pleaded not guilty.

Eighteen-year-old Tamara McLoyd, of Garfield Heights, entered her plea Thursday during an arraignment in a Cleveland courtroom.

Authorities say McLoyd admitted to investigators she shot 25-year-old Shane Bartek as they struggled during a carjacking Dec. 31 in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building.

Authorities say the handgun used in the slaying was found on McLoyd when she was arrested. Messages seeking comment were left with the attorneys assigned Thursday to represent her.

A judge continued her $5 million bond.