MONROE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is missing from her hotel in Monroe.

Alma Zablocki was last seen leaving the Motel 75 on Garver Road on February 20 at 10 a.m.

Zablocki suffers from Dementia and other medical conditions which require medication.

Her car is a red 2006 Hundai Accent with Ohio plate number FDB-6015.

If you see Zablocki or her car, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.