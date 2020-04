GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — A 51-year-old mother of four, who spent 10 days on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma, is now breathing on her own.

“Miracles still happen,” said Don Babich, the father of Stacey Unsinger. “Couldn’t ask for anything better to happen in my lifetime. The doctors have done a tremendous job. I need to thank my whole family, all my friends, and everyone for all the prayers. It’s just unbelievable .”