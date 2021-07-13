Woman lets ‘God take the wheel’ as a test of faith in Beachwood high-speed crash

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood police are investigating a crash that happened just before midnight on June 15.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Richmond Rd. where a car had knocked down several power lines, a utility pole, and crashed into a house.

No one in the home was hurt.

According to a police report, a woman, 31, approached the officers and told them she was driving the car and that her daughter, 11, was in the front passenger seat.

Both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Traffic cameras showed the woman’s vehicle headed south on Richmond Rd. at more than 100 mph and drive through a red light at Shaker Blvd.

The woman hit another car, causing her vehicle to spin at a high rate of speed until it crashed into the utility pole, another car, and the house.

The other driver was not injured.

At the hospital, officers did not detect any sign of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

The woman told police that she intentionally drove at that high rate of speed and through the red light to “test her faith with God,” according to the report.

She told police she’s been going through some “trials and tribulations” and was recently fired from her job.

The woman said she “let go and let God take the wheel,” according to the police report.

She told police she believed she did the right thing, the police report states.

The child was taken to UH Rainbow Babies for further evaluation.

The woman faces multiple charges including felony assault, endangering a child, and driving under suspension.