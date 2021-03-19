Woman killed in Portage County crash

The crash happened on State Route 14

EDINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Ravenna was killed Friday in a crash in Portage County.

The accident happened about 12:32 p.m. on State Route 14 near Knapp Road in Edinburg Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Patricia Reese was traveling east on State Route 14 when she went left of center to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopped to make a left-hand turn onto Knapp Road.

Reese hit an oncoming semi that was traveling west on State Route 14.

Reese was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

