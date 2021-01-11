Woman killed, 2 other people wounded in house party shooting near Columbus

Columbus police said the party was held in a Merion Village home rented through Airbnb, but it wasn’t clear how many people attended the gathering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting at a house party in Ohio’s capital city has left a woman dead and two other people injured, It’s not yet known what sparked the gunfire, which was reported around 4:10 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found three city residents who had been shot inside the home.

Twenty-one-year-old Shamaya Dickerson was pronounced dead there, while 21-year-old Derinn Echols and 22-year-old Tiffany Spiller were both treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.