Editor’s Note: The video above is an I-Team report on a TSA investigation at Hopkins.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more of the story behind a weekend security breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

It led to Hopkins temporarily stopping all air traffic on Sunday.

Records show Cleveland police are holding a 52-year-old woman in jail under investigation for criminal trespass, theft, and breaking and entering charges.

Multiple sources tell the I-Team that the woman was found in the employee break room of an airline repair building watching TV as an employee came to work.

That building is in a secure area of the airport.

The worker called police.

The woman then left the building, and Cleveland police arrested her.

The airport has not explained when and how the woman initially got into the secure area, including the airfield of the airport.

And, the airport has not explained why she had not been detected until the worker discovered her.

Fox 8 has reached out to the Hopkins Airport administration.

Multiple sources told Fox 8 that a look back at the security video where the woman was found indicated she’d been in the break room eating ice cream and going through drawers.

The woman was first taken for a psychiatric evaluation, and she is now in jail awaiting charges.