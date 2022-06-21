CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was injured Monday afternoon after trying to rescue puppies from a house fire in Cleveland Heights, firefighters said.

Cleveland Heights Fire Chief Dave Freeman told FOX 8 by the time crews arrive on scene at the 1600 block of Hillcrest Road after 2:45 p.m., the blaze had moved from the back porch to the second floor.

Freeman said the female homeowner was injured after being bitten by her dog, who was most likely trying to protect the puppies.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Photo courtesy Cleveland Heights Fire Department

The homeowner was reportedly taken to the hospital and her condition is not known at this time. The animals were being cared for by first responders.

The cause of the fire is still not known and an investigation is underway. Firefighters say the home is likely a total loss.