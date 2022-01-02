CLEVELAND (WJW) — An 18-year-old woman has now been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, Tamara McLoyd was charged Sunday with a count of aggravated murder.

She was arrested hours after Bartek was shot twice and killed in an alleged carjacking Dec. 31.

Court papers say Tamara McLoyd “did purposely cause the death of Shane Bartek during the armed robbery of his vehicle.”

The complaint says detectives looked at security video which showed the officer being ambushed and robbed. Police say “McLoyd shot Bartek during a struggle.”

Police sources say after she allegedly shot Bartek on Cleveland’s west side, she took his car and drove off. She is then accused of giving the car to Anthony Butler Jr.

Richmond Heights police spotted the stolen car Butler was driving and pursued the vehicle.

Butler crashed the car into a fence in Euclid. He was arrested and is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and numerous traffic related charges.

Lyndhurst Municipal Judge Dominic Coletta set his bond at $5,000,000.

Butler was arrested after leading police on a pursuit. Butler was driving the stolen vehicle taken Friday following the murder of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

The Richmond Heights Police Chief said the officers involved demonstrated tremendous bravery and put their lives at serious risk to apprehend Butler.