Woman drives through fence at Hopkins Airport; arrested for OVI

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman was arrested for OVI charges after driving through the airfield perimeter fence at Hopkins Airport on Saturday.
In a tweet, the City of Cleveland says it happened shortly after 7 p.m.
And this isn’t the first time it’s happened. Video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team just months ago shows an SUV barreling toward an airport security fence without stopping or even slowing down.
The city says the fence repairs are now complete.
The incident remains under investigation.
