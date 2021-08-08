Woman drives through fence at Hopkins Airport; arrested for OVI

Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows a similar crash at Hopkins Airport just months ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman was arrested for OVI charges after driving through the airfield perimeter fence at Hopkins Airport on Saturday.

In a tweet, the City of Cleveland says it happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Shortly after 7pm on Saturday, August 7, an individual drove an unauthorized vehicle through the airfield perimeter fence line gaining access to the airfield at @goingplacesCLE. The @CLEpolice assigned to the airport responded (cont.) — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 8, 2021

And this isn’t the first time it’s happened. Video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team just months ago shows an SUV barreling toward an airport security fence without stopping or even slowing down.

The city says the fence repairs are now complete.

Update: The fence repairs are now complete. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 8, 2021

The incident remains under investigation.

