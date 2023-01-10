Scene of a shooting outside a Kroger grocery store on Sunbury Road in Westerville that left one woman in critical condition Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect remains on the run after a shooting outside a Blendon Township grocery store Tuesday.

According to Columbus police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car outside of a shopping center on the 5900 block of Sunbury Road at approximately 5:50 p.m. The woman was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, where she later died.

Police said Columbus officers searched a home on the 7000 block of Waterfront Lane in Blacklick, where the suspect is believed to live, but didn’t find anything.

Right now, police believe the suspect has a rifle and two handguns with him. He has not yet been taken into custody.

John Belford, Blendon Township chief of police, said the investigation into the shooting is a multi-state investigation.

In addition to Blendon Township, the Ohio Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blendon police at 614-889-9494.

This story will be updated as more information is released.