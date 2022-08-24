MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening.

According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home.

Officers arrived and the woman refused to come outside with the sheriff’s office saying she pointed a shotgun at officers from a broken window.

KCSO states she began firing shots at law enforcement before a deputy shot her. The woman was taken to Knox Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the second officer-involved shooting in Knox County in less than a week.

Last Saturday, Knox County law enforcement shot and killed two brothers after a standoff lasted several hours.