An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the gender of the child found dead. The actual gender is female and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found dead in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue around 11:45 a.m. for a welfare check.

In the 911 calls obtained by 2 NEWS, the dispatcher asked the caller, “do you think something happened?”

“I’m not sure, I just opened the door and just screamed everybody’s name, no one’s answering,” the caller said.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter dead in the basement of the Burleigh Avenue home.

Dayton Police Major Jason Hall said the homicide squad was called to investigate due to the scene inside the home. Police are working to determine what led up to the incident, however, Hall said investigators do believe a firearm was involved.

“It’s not common that a welfare check results in this type of situation,” Hall said.

Our Nexstar station in Alabama WHNT-TV reported that the suspect in the investigation was found in Falkville, Alabama and has died by suicide. Dayton police confirmed that information with 2 NEWS.

In the 911 call, the caller told the dispatcher there may have been an argument at the Burleigh Avenue home Wednesday night.

“My granddaughter said the police were here last night, so that’s why I’m worried,” the caller said.

The dispatcher said there was a call for police to that address.

Hall said DPD will be checking into any prior calls or incidents at the house.

“We are in the initial stages,” Hall said. “Once again, that will be part of the investigation into what has what had occurred in this tragic incident.”

A neighbor spoke with 2 NEWS said he didn’t know the people that lived in the home well, but said they were quiet.

“She would pet my dogs, a very nice person,” said neighbor Tyler Abner. “I might have expected it somewhere else but not like literally right across the street and not from them they’re so quiet. It’s sad to come home and see this.”

If you have any information, call police at 937-333-2677. To remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will update this story as we receive updates.