CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 10-year-old nephew were killed when a fire roared through a southern Ohio home.

The fire in Chillicothe was reported around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the victims — Heidi Proehl and Shane Lane Jr. — had been sleeping in a loft above a detached garage when the fire started, and they were found shortly after emergency responders arrived.

It wasn’t clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire began, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.