With clocks ‘falling back’ ODOT reminds drivers stay alert to pedestrians

This Sunday, Ohioans gain an extra hour of sleep with Daylight Saving Time ending, but it will be getting darker earlier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reminding everyone to stay alert for pedestrians, especially with clocks turning back an hour Sunday morning.

This Sunday, Ohioans gain an extra hour of sleep, however, with Daylight Saving Time ending, reduced visibility is possible, making it essential for drivers to have more caution behind the wheel. It is especially important in residential areas and near schools.

“With the time-change impacting visibility for all road users, we are asking drivers to slow down and pay extra attention for people walking and biking,” said ODOT’s Safe Routes to School and Active Transportation Manager Cait Harley.

From 2009-2018, 1,134 pedestrians were killed on Ohio roadways, with over 70% of the incidents occurring at dusk, dawn and after dark. November and December are the deadliest months, accounting for 34% of annual pedestrian deaths, according to ODOT.

Drivers are advised to slow down and increase safe distances. They should also make sure to keep their headlights on during morning and evening hours to allow the driver and those around to see.

Pedestrians are reminded to wear reflective clothing when walking during dark hours. People on foot should stay on the left side of the road, opposite of the oncoming traffic and people riding bikes should ride with the flow of traffic and follow traffic signs and lights.

Everyone is reminded to reduce distractions when driving.

For more safety tips, visit the Your Move Ohio website.