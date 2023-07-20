(WJW) – There is a winner!

Lottery officials announced early Thursday that a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

The lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in 292.2 million to bring home the enormous jackpot.

This Powerball jackpot is the third largest in the game’s history, and the sixth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won. The largest lottery ever won was a $2.04 billion Powerball in 2022. That winning ticket was also sold in California, according to officials.

Officials say final sales pushed the $1 billion jackpot to $1.8 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $558.1 million.

The lucky winner now has several choices to make. Among them is whether they want their cash as an annuitized prize of $1.08 billion or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, explain lottery officials.

If you’re feeling disappointed that you didn’t win the jackpot, you may still want to check your ticket. Lottery officials say there are nine ways to win and nationwide the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night resulted in more than 4.8 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $85.1 million.

Lottery officials say one of those winning tickets worth $1 million was sold in Ohio. So, be sure to check your ticket!

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing: White balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

There’s also still a growing Mega Millions jackpot that is up for grabs. That jackpot has reached an estimated $720 million ($369.6 million cash), and lottery officials say it’s nearing historic levels, too. Just four other times the Mega Millions jackpot surpassed the $700 million mark, and they say each time it continued to roll past the $1 billion mark. So, if your dream is to win $1 billion — stay tuned! The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, July 21.