(WJW) – No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday night, which has now reached $1 billion, but plenty of lucky winners are still celebrating a windfall of cash.

Lottery officials say the Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million.

One of those tickets was picked up in an Ohio village, near Toledo. Officials say the $50,000 winning ticket was sold by Stop By Mart in Swanton.

Other lucky winning tickets were sold outside Ohio, and include five $1 million prizes, three $2 million prizes, more than two dozen $200,000 tickets, and several $50,000 prizes.

The numbers drawn were: White balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, and red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, July 19.

The jackpot has reached $1 billion with an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.