Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

It's the largest jackpot ever won in Ohio, according to the Mega Millions website

MENTOR, Ohio (WKBN) – A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio.

According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, a winning $372 million ticket for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a Giant Eagle in Mentor.

It’s the largest jackpot ever won in Ohio, according to the Mega Millions website, and the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling Mega Millions in 2002.

The cash value of the winning ticket is $251.5 million.

Giant Eagle will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were: 22-30-53-55-56. The Mega Ball number was 16.