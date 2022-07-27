BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Two winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Ohio, just not for the top prize.

Two people in Ohio matched 5 numbers, which is worth $1 million. One of those players also had the Megaplier, which was 3x Tuesday night, so that prize is worth $3 million.

According to lottery officials, the winning $1 million ticket was sold at Hirsch’s Marathon Station in Berea at 455 west Bagley Road. They chose all the numbers except the Megaball.

The winning $3 million Megaplier was sold at Bell Store in St. Clairsville.

For an additional dollar, players can get the ‘Megaplier’ option which multiplies the winnings. The winner chose all the numbers except the Megaball which was valued at $1 million but with the 3x Megaplier they won $3 million dollars.

The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs and has ballooned to more than $1 billion.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15