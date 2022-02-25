The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. Court is expected to start at 9 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a slew of pharmacists testified in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel doctor, pharmacy operations manager Randal Miles is expected to return to the witness stand Friday.

Dr. William Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Once the judge’s and attorneys’ inquiries concluded, Miles, who served as Mount Carmel West’s pharmacy manager from 2015 to 2018, was questioned by the prosecution.

Miles said former Mount Carmel pharmacist Talon Schroyer, who testified most of the day Wednesday and Thursday morning, reported directly to him during his time there.

After Schroyer came to Miles with concerns over the amount of fentanyl Husel prescribed to a patient, Miles said he directed Schroyer to make a “voice report” (a Mount Carmel internal note system about colleagues) about his concerns. Miles stated that Schroyer was on his way out the door for the weekend, so he made the voice report for him.

Thursday morning, Mount Carmel Grove City clinical staff pharmacist Gregory Dresbach took the stand. Answering prosecution’s question, Dresbach talked about reviewing, approving or rejecting orders when they worked together at the now-closed Mount Carmel West.

Dresbach said he rejected two orders of fentanyl submitted by Husel — one of which he said was later switched from rejected to competed status, meaning the medication had been given and completed without his authorization.

After this incident, Dresbach said he emailed Miles addressing his concerns about the override of his orders.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys