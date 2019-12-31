LIVE NOW /
Wildlife K-9 uncovers suspected murder weapon in Ohio woods

Calling in a trained K-9 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division was a good call for police in Pike County

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling in a trained K-9 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division was a good call for police in Pike County.

Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey and K-9 partner Mattis recently assisted the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in finding a gun that was hidden in the woods.

The gun is believed to have been used in a murder and was hidden for ten days.

The Wildlife K-9 was requested to search the woods because the dogs are trained to detect raw or burnt gun powder, as well as other wildlife.

It took K-9 Mattis only ten minutes to find the gun hidden under a rock and still loaded.

Wildlife K-9’s are also trained in tracking and performing area searches and to detect ginseng. It is illegal to harvest wild ginseng out of season and in some park lands.

K-9 Mattis and Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey (Courtesy ODNR Division of Wildlife)

