(WJW) – Ohio’s wild turkey hunting season begins this month and hunters could have a bountiful season.

That’s because hunters will benefit from two years of above-average turkey hatches, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Each summer, the Division of Wildlife collects information on young wild turkeys, called poults. Surveys in 2021 and 2022 show above-average results, which should mean a larger wild turkey population this spring, according to the ODNR.

Ohio’s 2023 two-day youth wild turkey hunting season will be Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

Ohio’s regular seasons are divided into two zones: the south zone, which opens to hunters on Saturday, April 22, and the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties), which opens to hunters on Saturday, April 29.

The season limit is one bearded turkey.

Last year, Ohio hunters harvested nearly 12, 000 wild turkeys during the 2022 spring season.

The ODNR said, eastern and southern counties usually harvest the highest number of turkeys thanks to forested, turkey-friendly habitats.

The top five counties in 2022 were Ashtabula (348), Tuscarawas (338), Belmont (314), Guernsey (312), and Columbiana (309).

Turkey hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and spring turkey permit. Find details, here.







