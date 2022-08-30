Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Public Utilities Commission (OPUC) is warning customers that their gas bills could be increasing a lot this winter.

The bill increase is largely due to the increasing prices of natural gas, which reached an all-time high earlier this year, according to OPUC.

The price of natural gas increased over the last year because exports of natural gas are reaching an all-time high, which decreases the supply available.

That coupled with lower than average temperatures continually raise the costs on gas bills.

For struggling customers, Ohio Public Utilities Commission does have utility assistance programs.

For more information, check their website.