COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — As the nation marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.

It’s in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sunday.

All Ohioans are asked to have a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, the time that the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on that tragic day.

Flags were also lowered on Friday in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday. The flags of the U.S. and Ohio were flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

The Terminal Tower in Cleveland also went ‘dark’ Thursday night in Her Majesty’s honor.