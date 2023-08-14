(WKBN) – Gas prices in Ohio are about 19 cents higher this week, according to AAA.

The average price in Northeast Ohio is $3.65, compared to last week’s $3.46, and $3.57 one year ago at this same time.

The uptick is because of a rise in demand and crude oil prices staying above $84 per barrel, AAA said. Higher demand, amid tighter supply, has helped to keep pump prices elevated.

The price per barrel has jumped $12 since July 3. The short-term energy outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that the price per barrel was $100.94 in 2022 and is expected to be $86.48 in 2024. However, gasoline retail prices nationally are expected to dip to $3.45 in 2024.