STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A locally adopted dog is being deemed a hero, says the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden.

Chad Mason from Canton made a decision Easter weekend in 2021 to rescue the 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix – a decision that he says would later save his life.

In light of the holiday, he named her Easter Bunny, Bunny for short.

The two quickly bonded and on the morning of August 30, Bunny’s loyalty was put to the ultimate test.

After suffering a medical emergency, Mason fell unconscious in his home.

Bunny knew to alert a neighbor that something was wrong. That’s when the neighbor called for help.

They later learned that Mason had suffered a cerebral stroke.

Mason says that if it weren’t for Bunny, he’s not sure he would be here today.

“Bunny saved my life for sure,” he said.

“This is a true example of ‘who rescued who,’” added Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier. “The dogs in our shelter have the potential to be incredible companions. They simply need someone to give them a chance.”

Twenty dogs are currently in the shelter and awaiting their forever home.

For more information on how to adopt a dog, please call 330-451-2343.

You can make donations at any time to support the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Division by clicking here and selecting the Dog Warden from the main menu.