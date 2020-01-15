Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. & The Doobie Brothers among Rock Hall 2020 inductees

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland

This combination photo shows Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, during the annual Billboard Music Awards in New York on Dec. 6, 1995, left, and singer Whitney Houston at the BET Honors in Washington on Jan. 17, 2009. The pair will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 class.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The newest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.

In the Performer Category:

  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

  • Jon Landau
  • Irving Azoff

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO.

Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later. 

