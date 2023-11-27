COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus, along with two other Ohio cities, ranked in the top 10 most bedbug-infested cities in the United States in a new study.

Terminix, a pest-control company, compiled a list of the top 50 bedbug-infested cities using service data from October 2022 through September 2023.

In the list of cities, Columbus ranked at 10, with Cincinnati ranking at seven and Cleveland ranking at four. Philadelphia, followed by Chicago and New York, ranked as the most infested cities.

The presence of bedbugs -- small parasitic insects that feed on human blood -- "has recently been spreading rapidly in parts of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The spread of bedbugs can be escalated during the holiday season as millions of people are traveling.

In order for travelers to protect themselves from bedbugs, Terminix recommends researching accommodations. Before booking a hotel or rental, check for any recent reports of bedbug incidents.

Additionally, the company suggests looking for any signs of bedbugs after arriving at the accommodation by checking the mattress, sheets, headboard and furniture for dark stains, shed skin or live bugs.

Keeping luggage and personal belongings off the floor can help minimize the risk of bedbugs crawling into luggage or personal belongings. Terminix recommends travelers inspect their clothes and luggage before re-entering their home.

If signs of bedbugs are spotted in personal belongings, immediately place all dryer-safe items in the dryer on high heat.