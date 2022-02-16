The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ohio are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Ohio in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Rhode Island

– Moved from Ohio to Rhode Island in 2019: 441

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to Ohio in 2019: 108

#39. Maine

– Moved from Ohio to Maine in 2019: 446

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to Ohio in 2019: 251

— #25 most common destination from Maine

#38. Montana

– Moved from Ohio to Montana in 2019: 500

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Ohio in 2019: 599

— #20 most common destination from Montana

#37. Arkansas

– Moved from Ohio to Arkansas in 2019: 569

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Ohio in 2019: 1,195

— #13 most common destination from Arkansas

#36. New Jersey

– Moved from Ohio to New Jersey in 2019: 628

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Ohio in 2019: 5,205

— #14 most common destination from New Jersey

#35. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 755

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Ohio in 2019: 306

#34. Oregon

– Moved from Ohio to Oregon in 2019: 852

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Ohio in 2019: 1,972

— #13 most common destination from Oregon

#33. New Hampshire

– Moved from Ohio to New Hampshire in 2019: 986

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Ohio in 2019: 493

— #18 most common destination from New Hampshire

#32. Wisconsin

– Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490

#31. Oklahoma

– Moved from Ohio to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,163

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Ohio in 2019: 696

— #27 most common destination from Oklahoma

#30. Louisiana

– Moved from Ohio to Louisiana in 2019: 1,190

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Ohio in 2019: 538

— #31 most common destination from Louisiana

#29. Hawaii

– Moved from Ohio to Hawaii in 2019: 1,271

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Ohio in 2019: 587

#28. Iowa

– Moved from Ohio to Iowa in 2019: 1,358

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Ohio in 2019: 1,005

— #20 most common destination from Iowa

#27. Connecticut

– Moved from Ohio to Connecticut in 2019: 1,369

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Ohio in 2019: 3,076

— #10 most common destination from Connecticut

#26. Utah

– Moved from Ohio to Utah in 2019: 1,455

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Ohio in 2019: 2,629

— #9 most common destination from Utah

#25. Nevada

– Moved from Ohio to Nevada in 2019: 1,658

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Ohio in 2019: 2,525

— #11 most common destination from Nevada

#24. Missouri

– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289

— #11 most common destination from Missouri

#23. Mississippi

– Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413

#22. Massachusetts

– Moved from Ohio to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,190

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Ohio in 2019: 2,304

— #22 most common destination from Massachusetts

#21. Alabama

– Moved from Ohio to Alabama in 2019: 2,364

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203

— #20 most common destination from Alabama

#20. Maryland

– Moved from Ohio to Maryland in 2019: 2,849

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Ohio in 2019: 2,889

#19. Washington

– Moved from Ohio to Washington in 2019: 2,897

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Ohio in 2019: 2,155

— #25 most common destination from Washington

#18. Minnesota

– Moved from Ohio to Minnesota in 2019: 2,935

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Ohio in 2019: 1,540

— #19 most common destination from Minnesota

#17. Colorado

– Moved from Ohio to Colorado in 2019: 4,432

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Ohio in 2019: 3,905

— #18 most common destination from Colorado

#16. West Virginia

– Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056

— #1 most common destination from West Virginia

#15. Georgia

– Moved from Ohio to Georgia in 2019: 5,146

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Ohio in 2019: 7,669

— #9 most common destination from Georgia

#14. Arizona

– Moved from Ohio to Arizona in 2019: 5,178

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Ohio in 2019: 3,591

#13. Virginia

– Moved from Ohio to Virginia in 2019: 5,498

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 5,339

— #15 most common destination from Virginia

#12. Tennessee

– Moved from Ohio to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Ohio in 2019: 4,196

— #13 most common destination from Tennessee

#11. New York

– Moved from Ohio to New York in 2019: 5,629

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Ohio in 2019: 8,780

— #12 most common destination from New York

#10. South Carolina

– Moved from Ohio to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 3,247

— #9 most common destination from South Carolina

#9. Illinois

– Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684

— 4.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615

— #14 most common destination from Illinois

#8. Texas

– Moved from Ohio to Texas in 2019: 8,975

— 4.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Ohio in 2019: 13,564

#7. California

– Moved from Ohio to California in 2019: 9,098

— 4.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Ohio in 2019: 12,277

— #16 most common destination from California

#6. North Carolina

– Moved from Ohio to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698

— 5.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 4,799

— #14 most common destination from North Carolina

#5. Indiana

– Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038

— 6.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714

#4. Michigan

– Moved from Ohio to Michigan in 2019: 12,261

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Ohio in 2019: 14,049

— #2 most common destination from Michigan

#3. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752

— 6.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792

— #4 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#2. Kentucky

– Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309

— 6.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884

— #1 most common destination from Kentucky

#1. Florida

– Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335

— 15.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Ohio in 2019: 16,590

— #9 most common destination from Florida

