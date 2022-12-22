PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – Winter is officially here, and Northeast Ohio’s ski resorts are giving an update on when guests can take on the slopes.

Boston Mills is officially opening for the season on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lifts 2 and 3, as well as the conveyer, will be running, giving skiers access to Summit and Buttermilk.

The resort will be open Christmas from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., when Boston Mills is holding its official season-kick-off party with free coffee and hot chocolate.

In an announcement on Facebook, resort officials say windy and warmer conditions have been making it challenging to make snow this week, but they’re prepared for the Saturday opening and plan on expanding to more terrain soon.

Brandywine is expected to open early next week, but no further details have been given.

Since tubing lanes need more snow, the Polar Blast Tubing won’t open right away. Rather, resort officials expect the tubing park to open in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, Alpine Valley also gave an opening day update.

Jay Kurz, senior operations manager at Alpine Valley, said they had to pause snowmaking Monday night due to a system issue, but production returned to normal on Tuesday.

“We are fully back on track to embrace the upcoming cold,” Kurz said in a Facebook post. “The snow piles are growing huge, and we will have opening day details coming very soon.”