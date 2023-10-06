[Editor’s Note: In the video above check out some unusual animals spotted around Northeast Ohio.]

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A bald eagle is recovering after wildlife officials say it came crashing down onto a roof.

According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, a witness reported seeing two bald eagles fighting in the air in McConnelsville. The birds then crashed into a roof and a nearby alley.

Wildlife officers were able to capture one of the eagles, which they say had a swollen and bloodshot eye, among other scratches.

Credit: ODNR Division of Wildlife

Credit: ODNR Division of Wildlife

The incident took place on Sept. 18. The bird was taken to the Ohio Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery. Once completely healed, wildlife officials say the bird will be released near where it was found.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, although bald eagles are no longer considered endangered, they are still protected under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The public can report sightings of eagles or eagles nesting online to help Ohio biologists track them.