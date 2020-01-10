Weekend search planned for missing Port Clinton teen

Community members are forming a search party this weekend in an effort to find a missing teen from Port Clinton

The search continues for 14-year-old Harley Dilly who was reported missing three weeks ago.

WJW Fox 8 is reporting that a search party is planned for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are meeting at the Lakeview Park Shelter House in E. Perry Street.

Police say you can join the “Search Party for Harley Dilly” Facebook page for updates.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20.

He is 4’9″ and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon coat, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

A reward of more than $18,000 is available for information in the case.

Anyone with tips is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.