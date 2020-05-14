‘We missed our guests’: African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton to reopen on Thursday

The drive-thru park is also rebounding from a devastating fire that killed several animals last fall

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — A wildly-popular animal safari will open its gates to visitors Thursday as Ohio’s economy continues to reopen.

The drive-thru park is also rebounding from a devastating fire that killed several animals last fall.

“We’ve missed our guests, but our animals miss them more,” said Kelsey Keller, technical advisor for African Safari Wildlife Park.

Thursday morning, giraffes, llamas and hundreds of other animals will once again greet visitors at the 65-acre park in Port Clinton.

“This is the beginning of our first season after the fire, it’s a bit bittersweet for everybody,” Keller said.

Last year on Thanksgiving Day, 10 animals were killed in a fire that started inside one of the barns at the park.

The drive-thru safari reopened for one week in March, before it shut-down due to the coronavirus pandemic. A reopening planned for earlier this month was delayed until this week.

“There is over 400 [animals]. We’ve got llamas, alpacas and guanacos, which is our herd here. We also have camels, Watusi, which are a long horn cattle, Scottish highland cattle, fallow deer, sika deer, elk, bison, emu, zebra and giraffe,” explained Elizabeth Hunt, whose family owns the park.

“When you come in the gates, you’re going to be met with our staff wearing personal protective equipment, with masks and gloves and there will be plexiglass up as well, a barrier between you and them,” Keller said.

Visitors will notice a few changes, including extra available sanitizer.

But park operators say social distancing is not difficult to do because visitors never have to leave their vehicles.

“We definitely encourage our guests to wear masks while they’re here or facial coverings, if they have them, it’s not required, but if they have them, we appreciate it,” said Keller.

The staff says they have worked with the local health department to reopen safely and the animals have been checked out by veterinarians.

“There have not been any cases of coronavirus passing to the animal species we have in this drive-through, so we’re not concerned about that,” said Keller.

The 65-acre open and outdoor drive-thru safari will be available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m. This Saturday May 16 and Sunday May 17, the park will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last car admitted at 5 p.m.

