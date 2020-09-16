‘We are horrified’: Joyce Beatty, Tim Ryan request investigation into mass hysterectomies

There are accusations that the procedures are being performed on immigrants being detained at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Members of Congress sent a letter to Joseph Cuffari, an inspector general with the Department of Homeland Security, demanding an investigation into “mass hysterectomies” being performed.

We are horrified to see reports of mass hysterectomies performed on detained women in the facility without their full, informed consent and request. Everyone—regardless of their immigration status, their language, or their incarceration—deserves to control their own reproductive choices and make informed choices about their bodies,” wrote the lawmakers. “We request that your office immediately open an investigation to thoroughly examine allegations raised. Signed by 173 lawmakers including Joyce Beatty and Tim Ryan from Ohio.

The accusations come from a Dawn Wooten, who is named in the letter as a whistleblower. The letter claims that the medical procedures are being performed on women who did not know they even saw a doctor and are also immigrants being detained at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia.

Read the Investigation Request

The letter was signed by 173 members of Congress and expressed concern that these reports “hearken back to a dark time in U.S. history in which 32 states passed eugenic-sterilization laws, resulting in the sterilization of between 60 and 70,000 people in the early 1900’s.”

The four Ohio Congress people to sign the letter are Joyce Beatty District 3, Marcy Kaptur district 9, Marcia Fudge District 11, Tim Ryan District 13.

