Wave of child sex abuse lawsuits threatens Boy Scouts

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – The Boy Scouts of America is facing a growing threat from a wave of lawsuits filed over decades-old allegations of sexual abuse.

The Scouts have been hit with multiple lawsuits filed in several states by purported abuse victims, including plaintiffs taking advantage of new state laws allowing suits previously barred because of the age of the allegations.

More litigation is on the way.

A lawyer representing 150 people nationwide who say they were abused as Boy Scouts is planning to file a suit on behalf of many of them in New Jersey when the state’s new civil statute of limitations law goes into effect Dec. 1.

According to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, there were more than 200 Ohio Boy Scout leaders who appeared in the “Perversion Files,” including 35 in Northeast Ohio.

The Lake Erie Council, based in Cleveland, declined comment, but release a statement from the Boy Scouts of America which said in part:

“At no time have we ever knowingly allowed a perpetrator to work with youth, and we mandate that ll leaders, volunteers and staff members nationwide immediately report any abuse allegation to law enforcement.”

In a statement responding to the pending New Jersey suit, the Boy Scouts said it apologizes to the victims and encourages them to report abuse to law enforcement.

