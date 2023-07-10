CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team obtained security video from Bobby George, the owner of the Barley House, which shows the chaotic moments following a mass shooting on West Sixth Street in Cleveland.

Dozens of people can be seen running for cover. One man appears to be shot and is limping. Cleveland police officers can be seen running toward the crowd to render aid to the victims.

Nine people were shot and injured during the shooting that happened around 2:26 a.m. Sunday.

According to police and EMS officials, the nine victims are expected to be OK. Most of the victims were shot either in their legs or feet. One victim, shot in the wrist, groin area, thigh and left hand.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to search for the suspect

One witness told police the shooter was a Black male, wearing dark jeans and a baseball hat with a shiny gold grill on his teeth.

Several shell cases were found on the street.



“It is outrageous,” said Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek. “This person just didn’t care, just stood out on the street and started shooting. We are becoming a lawless city, and we are right at the very top with some of the most violent cities in the country. That is unacceptable. I won’t live like that and I don’t expect the citizens here to live like that.”

Polensek and many in the community are urging anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting to call police as soon as possible.

“The city has to do everything in their power to identify who these individuals are and bring them to justice,” Polensek said.

Bobby George is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.