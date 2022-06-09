MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Severe weather made a mark on the Miami Valley Wednesday, leaving behind destruction the affected communities have to recover from.

From neighborhoods to the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City, emergency agencies are working to clean up and survey damage from Wednesday’s string of tornadoes.

(Video submitted by Shane Goslin in Gordon, Ohio)

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado hit Miami County near West Milton and Tipp City around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. It has since been confirmed to be an EF2.

(Video submitted by Darren Schindel in Clarke County, Ohio)

NWS reported that they will be conducting damage surveys in the coming days. A specific plan for surveys will be developed on Thursday morning. The Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will also be conducting clean-ups in the area.

(Video submitted by Lauren Harrall in Darke County, Ohio)

According to EMA, most people who experienced damage from the 2019 Memorial Day tornados know how to plan for severe weather now. Ohio Emergency Management Director Sima Merick said that people are far more weather aware now.

(Video submitted by Michelle Inman Chambers in Laura, Ohio)

As of now, it is unknown when clean-up will be done. EMA is working with local and county response teams as clean-up continues. In the meantime, Merick said, “Anything that locals need beyond what’s available to them, we provide or fill in any gaps for them.”

(Video submitted by Anthony Morrow and Coy Leistner in Troy, Ohio)

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.