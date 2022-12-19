Columbus police are searching for a suspect wanted for theft in a North Linden audio accessory store. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking help in a theft that was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month.

According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business — an audio accessories store on the 3800 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Linden — and stole a cash register.

Video surveillance captured a person yanking a cash register off of the counter and walking out of frame.

Video surveillance captured this person stealing a cash register from an audio accessory store in North Linden (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident, which occurred on Dec. 5, is asked to call Detective Beard at 614-645-2091, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, or email bbeard@columbuspolice.org.