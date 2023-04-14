CLEVELAND (WJW) – A woman and two small dogs were rescued from an early morning house fire.

Cleveland rescue crews were called to the home on Arnold Ct. at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

FOX 8 crews witnessed first responders save a woman and two small dogs from a 2nd floor window of the home.

In the video below you can see firefighters working together to hand one of the small dogs out of the window and carry the pet down a ladder.

It’s not clear if anyone else, or animals were inside the home at the time.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital. There has been no word on their condition or on what started the fire.