WATCH: Sandusky officer saves premature baby with CPR

The 3-week-old had recently gotten home from being in the NICU for over two weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – A police body cam captured dramatic moments as an Ohio officer revived a premature baby who suddenly stopped breathing after leaving the NICU.

“I went to undress him, went to feed him and he pretty much flat-lined. He went limp,” said Kayla Monk, the 3-week-old’s mother.

Body cam video captured the moment a Sandusky officer started CPR on the infant. The officer used his training and finally, the baby boy let out a cry.

“He ended up getting him to gasp twice, they said, and they ended up getting a pulse,” Monk said. “I think originally thought he wasn’t going to, either, because he had already coded, in a way. I don’t know how he did it, but he did it.”

Monk delivered her son Teyvin Strauder at 34 weeks. The premature baby spent more than two weeks in Promedica Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

The baby is back in the NICU in isolation. Monk says he was diagnosed with Haemophilus.

“He had a virus called the H flu and I’m not sure how he got the virus. He’s still on a breathing machine but he’s doing better with his own breathing, where they are going to try and take it out.”

Teyvin is her youngest child and her only son.

“I want to thank them for all the hard work that they did to save my baby’s life because without them, he wouldn’t be here today.”

Teyvin is expected to be transferred to a different hospital and stay there for treatment for several weeks.