CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Residents are cleaning up after storms flooded roadways, homes and businesses in Chagrin Falls Tuesday afternoon.

The torrential downpour came as a flood advisory was in effect for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties.

On South Main Street, the Chagrin Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles 2436 was forced to close its club due to flooding.

“Our dining room is flooded, our kitchen is flooded and our patio is flooded. Our coolers are flooded,” said Michael Lawrence.

A FOX 8 viewer took video outside of Winding River Consulting, showing severe flooding on Bell Street and Cleveland Street.

Dispatchers earlier urged drivers to avoid Solon Road in Chagrin Falls through Bentleyville, as well as Chagrin Road in the area of Cedar Street and South Street.

Another viewer captured flood video on East Washington Street.

As seen from FOX 8’s weather camera, strong waters were also raging over the falls in downtown amid flood conditions.

The weather is no doubt a double whammy for people in Chagrin Falls, with the threat of severe weather returning on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as residents are cleaning up and drying out, village officials are reminding people not to drive through flood waters.