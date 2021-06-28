WATCH: OnStar helps deputies catch suspect in Geneva landfill murder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera video Monday of the arrest of a man who is suspected of killing a woman in her North Royalton home and dumping her body at a landfill in Geneva.

The video was released to FOX 8 after the FOX 8 I-Team put in a public records request early Monday morning.

Police responded to a welfare check at Cari Smith’s home on Friday. They believed she might have been abducted.

Her car was missing, so they used OnStar to find it.

Geauga County sheriff’s deputies pulled the car over a short time later.

Richard Muncie, Jr., Courtesy: North Royalton Police Department

Richard Muncie, Jr., 50, was driving the car.

You can see in the video, Muncie pulls over and gets out of the car with his hands up.

Courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff’s Office

Moments later you see deputies swarming him.

At the time, law enforcement thought Smith might still be alive. Her body had not yet been found.

Courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff’s Office

Muncie, Jr. was arrested.

Smith’s body was found later that day at the landfill.

Muncie is charged with murder and being held without bond.