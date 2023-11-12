COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In a fitting tribute for Veteran’s Day, the Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to those who served during Saturday’s halftime show of the Buckeyes-Spartans game.

The Best Damn Band In The Land played a medley of military and patriotic songs as well as “Let Freedom Ring” and the theme song from the television show “Band of Brothers.”

