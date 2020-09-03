WATCH: Officers rescue 2 stuck deer from northern Ohio swimming pool

The Parma homeowner said the two fawns had been trapped in the water for more than an hour

PARMA, Ohio (CNN) – People with swimming pools are used to pulling the occasional animal out of the water, but it’s usually limited to small critters like frogs and mice — not deer!

A homeowner in Parma, Ohio eventually called police after she couldn’t get two fawns out of her pool.

She said they had been there for more than an hour.

It took a little work and cooperation, but the officers were able to corral the deer to the water’s edge and pull them out.

Even though both animals were tired after the ordeal, they seemed to be uninjured as they took off for dry land.

Their body cameras captured the whole thing. You can watch the video above.

