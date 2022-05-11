COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for the man who took his frustrations out on a gate and a mirror at a Short North parking garage.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 6 p.m., May 4, a man walked into a parking garage in the 900 block of N. High Street, before walking out again in the vehicle exit lane.

As he’s leaving, the man walks into the closing gate, which hits him in the shoulder.









Video shows the man grabbing the gate arm, pushing it down, damaging it.

The man walks away but returns to the garage later to punch a mirror, causing it to shatter.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 614-645-1435.