WATCH LIVE: Shaker Heights police investigating suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead

by: Brittany Rall

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left four people dead, including two teenagers.

According to the department, officers responded to a call from a family member for a welfare check at a home in the 18000 block of South Woodland Road on Sunday.

Upon entering the house, officers found the bodies of two adults and two teenagers.

Police do not believe there are any additional suspects. There were no signs of forced entry.

