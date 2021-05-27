Watch Live: President Biden speaking in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN/AP) – President Joe Biden visited Cleveland on Thursday, his first trip to the area since entering the White House.

He toured Cuyahoga Community College before delivering remarks.

Biden is currently pitching a $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan.

Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday, a counteroffer to Biden’s more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending.

The Republican offer would increase spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources and $25 billion on airports, according to a one-page summary released by the GOP negotiators. It also would provide for one-time increases in broadband investments, at $65 billion, and $22 billion on rail.

Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposed corporate tax increase to pay for new investments, and instead want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs.

Investing in infrastructure is a top legislative priority for Biden. Talks are at a crossroads before a Memorial Day deadline to make progress toward a bipartisan deal. The White House is assessing whether the president can strike the contours of an agreement with Republicans or whether he will try to go it alone with Democrats if no progress is made in the coming days.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki declined to address the new plan, but said: “We expect this week to be a week of progress.”